Dry, hot weather wreaks havoc on this year’s strawberry crops

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Strawberry growers are feeling the heat again – both figuratively and literally.

After last year yielded poor results, growers are again seeing a similar scenario.

“The strawberries last year were a crop failure, due to the lack of rain and this year,” explained grower Scott Wilson. “It’s pretty much the same way”

Wilson gave an up and close personal look at what the weather is doing to the strawberries

“Here’s what happens when they don’t canopy out: you get sun burnt berries,” said Wilson. “So, that’s a cluster I pulled off. You can see they tried to make berries, but these berries are also half the size of what they should be. And even though the eating quality is excellent, I mean they’re great. The sugar content in these are good but that’s the problem too. With the lack of water to them, the plant itself is trying to suck back in the sugars and keep it healthy. So that’s what it’s doing and dehydrating the strawberry itself. It also doesn’t get a chance to fill out and the tips and stuff. You can see that here and there, but that’s why it’s a crop failure is because the tonnage just doesn’t add up for it.”

This affects Wilson’s financially as well.

“Financially, this is one of the four, so it does hit us fairly hard cause the input into the strawberries are quite a bit,” said Wilson. “You have the plant itself that you have to put in; then you have the nutrients that you have to put in; then [there’s] the time and labor, which is a lot, because its physical: everything we have here, especially strawberries, is a hands-on crop.”

Yet, Wilson stays optimistic

“So, as far as your crops, you’re always evolving, ya know,” said Wilson. “Farming is not for sissies. Most of your farmers out there in the Mankato area know that you have to stay positive, stay positive. “You have to keep going forward and you have to control what you can control. Our concerns are always the weather. What farmer doesn’t [have] concern about the weather? But we have those concerns.”

