Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Dry, hot weather wreaks havoc on this year’s strawberry crops

Strawberry growers are feeling the heat again – both figuratively and literally. After last year yielded poor results, growers are seeing a similar scenario.
By Jackson Jirik
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Strawberry growers are feeling the heat again – both figuratively and literally.

After last year yielded poor results, growers are again seeing a similar scenario.

“The strawberries last year were a crop failure, due to the lack of rain and this year,” explained grower Scott Wilson. “It’s pretty much the same way”

Wilson gave an up and close personal look at what the weather is doing to the strawberries

“Here’s what happens when they don’t canopy out: you get sun burnt berries,” said Wilson. “So, that’s a cluster I pulled off. You can see they tried to make berries, but these berries are also half the size of what they should be. And even though the eating quality is excellent, I mean they’re great. The sugar content in these are good but that’s the problem too. With the lack of water to them, the plant itself is trying to suck back in the sugars and keep it healthy. So that’s what it’s doing and dehydrating the strawberry itself. It also doesn’t get a chance to fill out and the tips and stuff. You can see that here and there, but that’s why it’s a crop failure is because the tonnage just doesn’t add up for it.”

This affects Wilson’s financially as well.

“Financially, this is one of the four, so it does hit us fairly hard cause the input into the strawberries are quite a bit,” said Wilson. “You have the plant itself that you have to put in; then you have the nutrients that you have to put in; then [there’s] the time and labor, which is a lot, because its physical: everything we have here, especially strawberries, is a hands-on crop.”

Yet, Wilson stays optimistic

“So, as far as your crops, you’re always evolving, ya know,” said Wilson. “Farming is not for sissies. Most of your farmers out there in the Mankato area know that you have to stay positive, stay positive. “You have to keep going forward and you have to control what you can control. Our concerns are always the weather. What farmer doesn’t [have] concern about the weather? But we have those concerns.”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

Minnesota DPS has been busy this year enforcing their Click It or Ticket campaign. There have...
MN DPS enforces Click It or Ticket campaign
Dry, hot weather wreaks havoc on this year’s strawberry crops
Fatal vehicle collision on Hwy 13
Elevated ozone levels and heat continue ahead of weekend cooldown due to shower, thunderstorm...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 6-22-2023