Elevated ozone levels, heat continue ahead of weekend cooldown

Heat and elevated ozone levels leading to reduced air quality will continue through Thursday ahead of showers and thunderstorms that will bring a cooldown by this weekend.

Today will continue with heat, sunshine, and reduced air quality due to elevated ground level ozone. Temperatures will hover in the upper-80s and low-90s by the afternoon hours with a hint of humidity and light winds up to 10 mph. Air quality will remain reduced with an air quality alert remaining in effect through 9 pm tonight due to elevated ground level ozone. This may affect some people who sensitive to ground level ozone. Tonight will remain mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Friday morning.

Friday is when we will start to notice a slight change in the forecast gradually throughout the day. The day will start off mostly sunny and hot with highs in the low-90s and light winds ranging between 5 and 15 mph. As we make our way though the late afternoon and early evening hours, we will notice an increase in cloud coverage ahead of incoming shower and thunderstorm chances. Showers and thunderstorms will be rather light and hold off until later in the night and overnight hours with up to a tenth of an inch of rain possible around the Mankato area as temperatures dip into the upper-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly through the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours. Due to the heat and mild humidity over the past several days to two weeks around the area, there is a slight risk (or level 2 of 5 risk) for strong to severe weather possible throughout portions of the area Saturday afternoon through Saturday night. As of right now, the main concern lies with damaging winds/wind gusts and large hail with a very small tornado chance. Despite the very small tornado chance, we cannot fully rule out a tornado or two within the risk area. Temperatures in the afternoon hours will be slightly cooler with highs hovering in the mid-80s as winds reach up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Saturday night will remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will start off mostly cloudy before becoming partly cloudy later in the evening and overnight hours. Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the first half of the day before they gradually clear out of the area. Temperatures will remain cooler through the afternoon hours with highs in the mid to upper-70s. Winds will become breezy, reaching up to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph at times. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the low-60s by Monday morning.

On and off shower and thunderstorm chances will remain in the forecast throughout next week. Temperatures Monday through Saturday of next week into next weekend will remain cooler with highs hovering in the upper-70s and low-80s. Winds will start off rather strong up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times on Monday before dying down to around 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times Tuesday through Saturday. Skies will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy throughout the upcoming week with rain chances possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Wednesday, Thursday night into Friday morning and Friday. Temperatures through the overnight hours Monday through Saturday night will likely hover in the low to mid-60s.

