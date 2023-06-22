Your Photos
Final Songs on the Lawn for 2023

Songs on the lawn is a community event held at the Civic Center Plaza every Thursday in June that brings people together to enjoy live music, local food, and lo
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Songs on the Lawn is a community event held at the Civic Center Plaza every Thursday in June that brings people together to enjoy live music, local food, and local vendors.

“Well, the weather is fantastic. It’s a beautiful day out. There’s tons of community members here and everybody seems to be having a great time. There’s lots of kids here and it just it’s a really awesome opportunity for the community to have,” said Krausse.

Maria, a vendor with Wellshire and Open Door Health Center were also here at Songs on the Lawn to provide 50 dollar gift cards to people ready to get their COVID booster shots.

“Yeah, it’s nice being interact with the community and different natures and making sure everybody. It has an opportunity to get vaccinated. Today is the last summer launch event I have not attended the test, so I’m taking this. It’s a great experience with the community,” said Guerrero.

Some of the food trucks at the event included Pub 500, Dino’s Pizza, Tavern on the Avenue, Massad group, and Wooden Spoon just to name a few.

“I think it’s always great anytime you can see the community come out together, we get to listen to some great songs. And enjoy great food too,” said Joseph.

If you weren’t able to go to the Songs on the Lawn this season, no need to worry because the Greater Mankato Growth will also be hosting live after 5 events which will be held every Thursday in August.

