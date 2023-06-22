Your Photos
Free applications during Minnesota State Week

By Ali Reed
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - All 26 colleges and seven universities of Minnesota State are waiving application fees during “Minnesota State Week,” set for June 26 to 30, 2023. Throughout the week, special campus visits and information events will be held at all Minnesota State colleges and universities.

“This is an especially good time for students to begin their higher education experience at any of the Minnesota State colleges and universities,” said Devinder Malhotra, Chancellor of Minnesota State. “In addition to waiving application fees, undergraduate tuition rates for the 2024 academic year will be frozen at 2023 levels, providing students the opportunity to save even more. Students also have access to many financial aid opportunities such as $2,500 Workforce Development Scholarships that encourage students to enter academic programs in high demand by employers.”

More information about Minnesota State Week and links to each of the colleges and universities of Minnesota State is available at the Minnesota State Week website.

“The colleges and universities of Minnesota State already offer students the lowest tuition and fees in the state,” continued Malhotra, “and Minnesota State Week is another way for students to get an outstanding education value and the ability to limit or avoid debt.”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

