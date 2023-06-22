Leave the fireworks to the experts, Minnesota physicians urge

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Physicians want to remind their fellow Minnesotans this Fourth of July season to leave the lighting of fireworks to the professionals.

“Every summer, we see way too many kids and adults end up in the emergency department because of fireworks,” said MMA President Will Nicholson, MD. “The safest route to take to celebrate the country’s independence is to leave the fireworks to the experts.”

According to the latest statistics from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission an estimated 11,500 fireworks-related injuries were treated in emergency departments in 2021. Nine people died because of these injuries.

Nearly 32% of the injuries were burns. Fifteen hundred people were hurt by firecrackers, and 1,100 were hurt by sparklers. The parts of the body most often injured were hands and fingers (an estimated 31%); head, face, and ears (an estimated 21%); and eyes (an estimated 14%).

The highest rate of injuries occurred to young adults between the ages of 20 and 24.

