MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is the last Thursday for Mankato’s Songs on the Lawn.

This is the 20th annual celebration, and there’s lots of fun going on in the plaza.

Naturally, KEYC News Now wanted to join in on the fun!

KEYC News Now’s Kyla Jackson joined the show live from the Mankato Civic Center Plaza with participant Marie Krause.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.