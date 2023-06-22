Maverick Insider: Cartwright eyes spot on national team

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, Minnesota State track and field star Denisha Cartwright joined to show to talk about her preparation this summer. Cartwright hopes to earn a spot on The Bahamas four by 100 meter relay team.

Later in the show, Minnesota State men’s hockey head coach Luke Strand joins to talk about how the team is coming together in his first year as head coach of the team.

