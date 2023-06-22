Your Photos
Minnesota man faces 10 felony charges in connection to deadly car crash

Hennepin county prosecutors charged 27-year-old Derrick Thompson with five counts of vehicular homicide in a grossly negligent manner, and another five for alle
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hennepin county prosecutors charged 27-year-old Derrick Thompson with five counts of vehicular homicide in a grossly negligent manner, and another five for allegedly fleeing the scene. Each count holds a potential maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

In addition, the Minnesota District court added federal charges of possession of drugs and a firearm as a felon.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, on June 16, police saw a black Cadillac SUV speeding along I-35, exiting onto Lake Street, and running a red light.

That’s when five young women were hit by the speeding car, which police say was operated by Thompson.

None of the women survived, and authorities say Thompson fled the crash site.

He was later arrested and taken to the hospital.

Court documents say police found a loaded Glock pistol with an extended magazine in the vehicle, along with and three bags containing over 21-thousand fentanyl pills, 14 grams of powder fentanyl, and 35 grams of cocaine.

Thompson has a prior felony conviction from a 2020 hit-and-run while fleeing police in California.

Derrick Thompson will make his first court appearance on Friday, June 23, at the Hennepin courthouse

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

