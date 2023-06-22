MN DPS enforces Click It or Ticket campaign

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) has been busy this year enforcing their Click It or Ticket campaign.

Across the state, more than 2,000 law enforcement officers have issued seat belt citations as well as 130 child seat citations.

Just over 100 citations were handed out in the Mankato region alone.

Data collected by state officials show 87 unbelted motorists died on Minnesota roads last year.

