Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MN DPS enforces Click It or Ticket campaign

Minnesota DPS has been busy this year enforcing their Click It or Ticket campaign. There have been over 100 citations handed out in the Mankato region alone.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) has been busy this year enforcing their Click It or Ticket campaign.

Across the state, more than 2,000 law enforcement officers have issued seat belt citations as well as 130 child seat citations.

Just over 100 citations were handed out in the Mankato region alone.

Data collected by state officials show 87 unbelted motorists died on Minnesota roads last year.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

The North Mankato Police Dept. hopes to teach residents how to better protect themselves in an...
North Mankato Police offering free violent incident training
Strawberry growers are feeling the heat again – both figuratively and literally. After last...
Dry, hot weather wreaks havoc on this year’s strawberry crops
Dry, hot weather wreaks havoc on this year’s strawberry crops
Fatal vehicle collision on Hwy 13