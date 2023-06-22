North Mankato Police offering free violent incident training

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Police Department always looks for new ways to protect the community; and now, they hope to teach residents how to better protect themselves in an unexpected situation.

Tomorrow, the department will host a free presentation on how residents should handle a violent critical incident.

The presentation by Officer William Pohlmann will teach you ways to prepare for man-made disasters as well as how to use the run, hide or fight model recommended by the FBI.

The presentation will be held at the North Mankato Police Annex at 6 p.m.

The department is warning the public that the presentation is not suitable for those under 18.

The presentation is free to attend.

