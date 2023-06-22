Your Photos
North Mankato Police offering free violent incident training

The North Mankato Police Dept. hopes to teach residents how to better protect themselves in an unexpected situation.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Police Department always looks for new ways to protect the community; and now, they hope to teach residents how to better protect themselves in an unexpected situation.

Tomorrow, the department will host a free presentation on how residents should handle a violent critical incident.

The presentation by Officer William Pohlmann will teach you ways to prepare for man-made disasters as well as how to use the run, hide or fight model recommended by the FBI.

The presentation will be held at the North Mankato Police Annex at 6 p.m.

The department is warning the public that the presentation is not suitable for those under 18.

The presentation is free to attend.

