South Central Junk Removal, here for the community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you ever find yourself with extra items to get rid of, especially large items, South Central Junk Removal is here to take things off your hands.

From pianos, to TVs, to appliances, South Central’s got you covered.

Nate Gustamante is the owner and operator of South Central Junk Removal, and is available at:

Cell- 507-508-7434

Email: southcentralremoval@gmail.com

Website: southcentralhaulingmn.com

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.