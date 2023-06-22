Weekend thunderstorms push through the area

Hot temperatures and poor air quality continues to affect the area ahead of a rain-filled weekend. Next week, temperatures cool off, dipping down into the upper-70s and low-80s with more rain chances.

Tonight holds a slight chance of some scattered showers across portions of the area, turning more isolated once Friday morning rolls around. Friday will continue to provide the heat with high temperatures reaching the upper-80s and low-90s yet again. Scattered showers are possible again Friday afternoon, clearing up around supper time. Overnight temperatures will linger in the upper-60s before more rain begins to push through the area.

Saturday holds the largest chance for severe weather as there is a level 2 (out of 5) risk for severe thunderstorms. At the moment, much of the risk is for large hail and damaging winds with gusts reaching upwards of 25-30 mph. The risk for tornadoes is much more slim; however, they are possible. The details regarding timing and location are still uncertain, so continue to check in with the KEYC Weather Team for updates as more information is available.

Sunday includes a chance of rain in the morning hours and the remaining scattered thunderstorms move out of the area. Winds will still be quite breezy out of the W at 10-15 mph with gusts reaching 25 mph. Sunday will also hold our first taste of some cooler weather with highs staying in the mid to upper 70s.

Next week will continue to display cooler temperatures compared to this past week. Highs will stick around the upper-70s and mid-80s with overnight lows dipping into the upper-50s and low-60s. A cold front is expected to push through later in the week, granting yet another rain chance for Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.