Dresses for the mother of the bride

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When it comes to wedding attire shopping, it’s not just all about the wedding dress and bridesmaid dresses. As the mother of the bride, finding your dress is a big deal too!

Instead of requesting mother of the bride dresses, try asking for formal or black tie gowns instead. You may get a whole other array of dresses shown to you. With some of those options are Paige and Alexa with The Silhouette out of Easton.

