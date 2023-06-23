Dresses for the mother of the bride

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When it comes to wedding attire shopping, it’s not just all about the wedding dress and bridesmaid dresses. As the mother of the bride, finding your dress is a big deal too!

Instead of requesting mother of the bride dresses, try asking for formal or black tie gowns instead. You may get a whole other array of dresses shown to you. With some of those options are Paige and Alexa with The Silhouette out of Easton.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.