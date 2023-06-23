Hillside Church to host garage sale to fight human trafficking

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The youth group at the Hillside Church in Mankato is hosting a church wide garage sale to support the Speed of Light organization.

“I just learned how to like, build strong relationships and like feel closer to god and everything we’ve been doing just helps that,” said Gilman

The Speed of Light is an organization that helps provide clean water, disaster relief and resources for victims of human trafficking.

Sargent “it’s important because it’s a really good cause and people really should learn about everything that’s going on in our world and if we can raise money, it’ll help spread it faster,” said Sargent.

All types of items will be offered, like gently used clothing, toys, furniture, sporting equipment, tools, and more. All of the proceeds from the garage sale will be going to the speed of light.

“Once I had heard about specifically the human trafficking and how young the victims were, that really impacted me as a mother and motivated me to help out,” said Rossi.

The group will be hosting another garage sale tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

