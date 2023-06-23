Hot temperatures continue ahead of severe weather chance Saturday

Hot temperatures near the 90s will continue ahead of showers and thunderstorms that will lead to a cooldown along with a chance for severe weather possible Saturday.

As a cold front works its way into and across the area through the start of the weekend, portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa may see a few strong to severe storms possible Saturday afternoon. A marginal and slight risk, or level 1 and level 2 risk, have been placed over portions of the area, indicating favorable weather for strong to severe storms possible. All modes of severe weather are possible despite a low tornado threat in general with the main concerns leaning towards damaging winds/wind gusts and large hail likely. The severe threat will primarily be through the late morning and afternoon hours before the necessary ingredients needed for strong to severe storms diminish, leaving behind general thunderstorms and lingering showers heading into Sunday. Due to the projected cold front passing through in the late morning hours, temperatures through the afternoon on Saturday will be cooler with highs topping out in the low to mid-80s with a light breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. It is likely that winds within thunderstorms will be much stronger. On and off showers and thunderstorms may continue into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain rather cloudy despite some pockets of sunshine possible as on and off showers and thunderstorms continue throughout the area. Temperatures will remain cooler as well with highs topping out in the mid-70s as a stronger breeze moves into the area. Winds are projected to increase up to 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times. Showers and thunderstorms will gradually fizzle out late Sunday night as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Monday morning.

Monday will start off mostly cloudy with a lingering shower or thunderstorm possible through the early morning hours. From there, we will see gradual clearing with skies becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon hours with pleasant temperatures topping out in the upper-70s. Winds will remain rather strong up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Monday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the low-80s as winds die down to around 15 mph. Tuesday night will continue with rather cloudy skies as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the area. Temperatures will continue to be pleasant with highs in the upper-70s and a slight breeze up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Wednesday night will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the low-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday of next week will be similar to each other with mostly cloudy skies, a chance for showers and thunderstorms and temperatures hovering in the upper-70s through the afternoon hours. Both night will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the low-60s by the following morning.

Next weekend (Saturday and Sunday), will return with mostly sunny skies and pleasant conditions. Temperatures will hover in the low-80s through the afternoon hours on both days with winds up to 15 mph mixed in. Both night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by the following morning.

