Idaho Falls signs former MSU pitchers, Gotto and Zigan

By Ali Reed
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Former Minnesota State pitchers Dylan Gotto and Jack Zigan have signed with Idaho Falls of the Pioneer League.

The Pioneer League is an MLB Partner League with teams in Montana, Idaho, Utah and Colorado. It is a developmental league with no active player having more than three years of prior professional baseball service.

Gotto, a native of Peosta, Iowa, went 12-2 this season as he appeared in 16 games and started 13.  In his team-high 98.2 innings of work, Gotto struck out 90 batters and boasted a 4.38 earned run average. Throughout this past season, Gotto gave up just 14 walks.  His 12 wins are a single-season record, while his 98.2 innings of work are the second highest single-season tally in program history.

Zigan, a native of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, appeared in 20 games working primarily as a reliever. In 33.2 innings of work, he recorded 28 strikeouts while posting a 5.61 earned run average. He registered eight saves on the season, which are tied for the ninth-best single-season tally in Maverick history. Over the course of his career, Zigan appeared in 58 games, which are the fourth most in program history.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

