Mankato streets to begin sealcoating Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Certain Mankato streets are scheduled for sealcoating beginning Monday, June 26. Sealcoating the pavement will help extend street life by protecting streets from environmental effects of water and the sun. Street sweeping is done about 24 hours after sealcoating.

Avoid towing by not parking on these streets until no parking signs are removed. No parking signs will be placed in the affected area the day prior to sealcoating.

View a map of Mankato streets scheduled for sealcoating:

2nd Street (Warren Street to East Rock Street)

4th Street (East Cherry Street to East Liberty Street)

5th Street (End to East Rock Street)

6th Street (East Hickory Street to East Rock Street)

Broad Street (East Liberty Street to East Rock Street)

Cherry Street (South Riverfront Drive to South 5th Street)

Civic Center Plaza

East Hickory Street

East Jackson Street

East Mulberry Street

East Plum Street

East Spring Street

East Walnut Street

East Washington Street

Elm Street

Hannover Street

Liberty Street

Maple Street

Rock Street

South Riverfront Drive (West Liberty Street to East Main Street)

Warren Street (South Riverfront Drive to South 5th Street)

Washington Court

Stay informed about Mankato road closures. For more information contact staff at 311 or 507‐387‐8600.

