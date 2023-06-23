Your Photos
Minneopa State Park bison herd reaches capacity

Earlier this year, Minneopa State Park welcomed 13 bison calves, bringing the total herd to 44, which means some might need to be relocated.
By Tony Peregrin
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - ”Bison Range is only 325 acres in size and can only support 30 to 35 animals over winter when they are relying on a prairie that isn’t actively regrowing on a regular basis,” said Park Manager, Ashley Steevens.

Earlier this year, Minneopa State Park welcomed 13 bison calves, bringing the total herd to 44.

Which means some might need to be relocated.

“We will work on rehoming some of the Bison that we cannot accommodate within the range but our first priorities are always to help any oncoming Partners within the Minnesota Basin conservation herd for instance last fall,” said Steevens.

Minnesota is able to sustain up to 500 bison.

“Through breeding practices to ensure that we’re actually increasing genetic diversity rather than decreasing it,” said Steevens.

The bison are genetically tested every year, the Minnesota conservation herd has found it to have some cattle DNA.

“We work very closely with the Minnesota Zoological Society on managing the genetics themselves and since zoos are notorious for managing genetics and you know managing rare species to begin with they really have that skill set to help us identify when we should be replacing a bull. when we should be moving animals to other parks to try to introduce some new genetics things like that, " said Steevens.

The drought is also impacting the bison herd.

With rainfall the animals are able to drink from naturally formed pools throughout the range.

To sustain the animals through a drought Minneopa State Park staff provide a water source.

So if you’re looking to catch some Bison on a hot dry day, be sure to check their enclosure at the end of Bison drive in the Northwest corner of the range.

