Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge to search for new Mankato location after pushback

The Our Lady of Good Counsel building on the Loyola Catholic Scholl campus in Mankato, Minn.
The Our Lady of Good Counsel building on the Loyola Catholic Scholl campus in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After hearing opposition across the Mankato community, the Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge organization searches for a new location in Mankato.

The organizition initially planned to operate on the Our Lady of Good Counsel campus, after about 110 nuns had moved to Shakopee.

But MnTC staff listened to concerns from parents about its proximity to Loyola Catholic School.

MnTC is a faith based, residential drug and alcohol treatment program.

The Taylor Corporation and Lindsay Windows are assisting the organization in finding a new location in the Mankato area.

MnTC opened in 1983, and there’s 14 locations across Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

Hot temperatures continue ahead of severe weather possible Saturday leading to pleasant...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 6-23-2023
Ozone levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI) category, a level...
Air quality alert extended through Friday
Another Southern Minnesota Staple is looking for a new owner to continue the tradition, The...
The Country Drive In looks for new owner
Hennepin county prosecutors charged 27-year-old Derrick Thompson with five counts of vehicular...
Minnesota man faces 10 felony charges in connection to deadly car crash