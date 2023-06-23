Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge to search for new Mankato location after pushback

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After hearing opposition across the Mankato community, the Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge organization searches for a new location in Mankato.

The organizition initially planned to operate on the Our Lady of Good Counsel campus, after about 110 nuns had moved to Shakopee.

But MnTC staff listened to concerns from parents about its proximity to Loyola Catholic School.

MnTC is a faith based, residential drug and alcohol treatment program.

The Taylor Corporation and Lindsay Windows are assisting the organization in finding a new location in the Mankato area.

MnTC opened in 1983, and there’s 14 locations across Minnesota.

