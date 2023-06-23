Minnesota State Mankato offers tours, presentations during ‘Minnesota State Week’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato is offering prospective students daily campus tours and admissions presentations from June 26-30 during “Minnesota State Week.”

Minnesota State Mankato will be offering both morning and afternoon opportunities to visit campus during the week. Each visit will include a tour of campus and a presentation about admissions, housing, costs and financial aid. Tour times will be 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Tours last about 90 minutes.

Any prospective student who visits during the June 26-30 Minnesota State Week will be given a promo code to use when applying that will waive the application fee (for undergraduate applications).

For more information about visiting Minnesota State Mankato, call the Minnesota State Mankato Office of Admissions at 800-722-0544 or send an email to admissions@mnsu.edu.

More information about Minnesota State Week across the state is available at https://www.minnstate.edu/MinnStateWk/

Minnesota State Mankato, a comprehensive university with 14,482 students, is part of the Minnesota State system, which includes 26 colleges and seven universities.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.