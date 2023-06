MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato MoonDogs took on the Minnesota Mud Puppies for another home battle at ISG Field.

The MoonDogs took down the Mud Puppies 8-1, moving their record up to 15-10 on the season.

Next up for the MoonDogs is a four-game series against the St. Cloud Rox starting Saturday, with a first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

