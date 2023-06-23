Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ star Larry Myers Jr. dies, family member says

Larry Myers Jr. had just celebrated his 49th birthday June 10, a week before his cousin Todd...
Larry Myers Jr. had just celebrated his 49th birthday June 10, a week before his cousin Todd Darrell confirmed his death in a post on Facebook.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – An aspiring gospel singer who starred in TLC’s “My 600-lb. Life” known as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits died at 49, according to several reports.

People magazine reports Larry Myers Jr. had just celebrated his 49th birthday June 10, a week before his cousin Todd Darrell confirmed his death in a post on Facebook.

“Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well Junior, you will be missed,” Darrell wrote in the post.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Myers appeared on “My 600-lb. Life” in January 2022 and weighed 940 pounds when he was on the show.

He continued to document his weight loss journey on his YouTube channel and launched “The Buttermilk Biscuit Show.”

His god-sister Sonya Hines created a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.

“His struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met,” Hines wrote. “As a family, we want to bring our beloved Larry home one more time so we can lay him to rest with dignity and respect.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

A mountain lion was caught on camera taking a drink from a family’s pool in Arizona on Tuesday...
Thirsty mountain lion takes sip out of family’s backyard pool
FILE - The Starbucks sign is displayed in the window of a Pittsburgh Starbucks, Jan. 30, 2023....
Starbucks union calls strike over Pride displays, but the company calls it a misinformation campaign
Thirsty mountain lion takes sip out of family's backyard pool
FILE - Owen Shroyer, an InfoWars host and sometimes reporter who is a frequent guest on the...
Infowars host Owen Shroyer pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge