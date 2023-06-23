Your Photos
Over 100,000 Swifties take the Twin Cities by storm

Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour is coming to Minneapolis for the next two nights.
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One of the biggest events of the year kicks off tonight at U.S. Bank Stadium. But it’s not a sporting event or a convention, it’s a concert for one of the biggest artists in the world.

Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour is coming to Minneapolis for the next two nights.

The nationwide-turned-global tour is expected to bring a sellout crowd to the stadium, and that was apparent in the lines outside on Friday.

Thousands of so-called “Swifties” lined up early to secure their spot for the concert and the merch that lay inside.

It’s not all fun and games either... a recent report from Forbes indicated that the concert could bring a staggering $4.6 billion dollars in economic impact to cities across the US.

In preparation for the big weekend, both the city of Minneapolis and the State of Minnesota recognized Swift’s arrival in the Twin Cities.

Fans of the artist couldn’t be more thrilled.

“I haven’t seen Taylor Swift in 15 years. So this is like, yeah, it’s like full circle moment for me.”

“Going to Taylor Swift, which is exciting. fought on Ticketmaster for 10 hours skipped all my classes.”

The concert kicks off tonight and tomorrow night at 6:30, but some fans will get in early with VIP access.

Don’t let the craziness fool you... preparations are being made by the city to make this concert a smooth event. Metro Transit is even implementing additional bus and light rail lines to help smooth out the commute. Nonetheless, given these crowds, if you’re planning on making the trip to the cities, make sure to give yourself plenty of extra time.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

