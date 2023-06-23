Your Photos
Taylor Swift donates to Channel One Food Bank ahead of tour stop in Minneapolis

This contribution will enhance the organization’s ability to fulfill its mission of strengthening food access and building healthy communities.(MGN Online / Raph_PH / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Ali Reed
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Channel One Regional Food Bank has received a substantial donation from renowned artist, Taylor Swift. This remarkable contribution comes ahead of The Eras Tour stop in Minneapolis, highlighting her commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of individuals facing hunger.

Taylor Swift’s donation serves as a recognition of the critical importance of addressing food insecurity in our communities. This contribution will enhance the organization’s ability to fulfill its mission of strengthening food access and building healthy communities.

“Channel One is immensely grateful to Taylor Swift for her incredible support,” stated Virginia Merritt, Executive Director of Channel One. “This donation will make a tremendous difference in our ability to address food insecurity.”

With the assistance of Taylor Swift’s donation, Channel One will continue to combat hunger and provide nutritious meals to people facing hunger. The funds will directly benefit individuals and families in Southeast Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, ensuring that they have access to reliable food sources. Through partnerships and strategic initiatives, Channel One actively supports the region by providing essential food resources, programs, and support networks.

Together, with Taylor’s unwavering support and the collective efforts of individuals and organizations alike, we can make a significant difference in the lives of those affected by food insecurity.

Join Taylor Swift in the fight against hunger by giving to Channel One at helpingfeedpeople.org/donate

