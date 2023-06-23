Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Teens arrested after allegedly stealing car, threatening man with knife in Mankato

Two teenagers were arrested in Mankato after they allegedly stole a car and threatened a person...
Two teenagers were arrested in Mankato after they allegedly stole a car and threatened a person with a knife.(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two teenagers were arrested in Mankato after they allegedly stole a car and threatened a person with a knife.

On the morning of June 21st, around 4th street, one male and one female, both 17 years old, were seen by a property owner in a parking lot that didn’t belong to them.

According to police, when the property owner confronted the teenagers, they threatened him with a knife.

The incident was reported to police shortly after. And when they arrived, the two teenagers fled from police.

After officers looked at the car’s tags, they realized the car had been stolen.

They were later caught and taken into custody.

Mankato Public Safety is still investigating this incident.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

The Our Lady of Good Counsel building on the Loyola Catholic Scholl campus in Mankato, Minn.
Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge to search for new Mankato location after pushback
Hot temperatures continue ahead of severe weather possible Saturday leading to pleasant...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 6-23-2023
Ozone levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI) category, a level...
Air quality alert extended through Friday
Another Southern Minnesota Staple is looking for a new owner to continue the tradition, The...
The Country Drive In looks for new owner