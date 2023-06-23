Teens arrested after allegedly stealing car, threatening man with knife in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two teenagers were arrested in Mankato after they allegedly stole a car and threatened a person with a knife.

On the morning of June 21st, around 4th street, one male and one female, both 17 years old, were seen by a property owner in a parking lot that didn’t belong to them.

According to police, when the property owner confronted the teenagers, they threatened him with a knife.

The incident was reported to police shortly after. And when they arrived, the two teenagers fled from police.

After officers looked at the car’s tags, they realized the car had been stolen.

They were later caught and taken into custody.

Mankato Public Safety is still investigating this incident.

