Temporary closure of Mankato Place parking ramp

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The north entrance of the Mankato Place parking ramp beginning at Civic Center Plaza will be temporarily closed while windows are cleaned on an adjacent building on the following dates and times (weather permitting):

Monday, June 26, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28, 6 a.m. to noon

The Cherry Street entrance to the ramp will remain open.

View map of ramp entrance closure.

For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

