Thunderstorms tomorrow morning

This evening, storms are making their way through Minnesota, however most of the action will remain to our north and west.

We are expecting a cold front to come through early tomorrow morning, bringing cooler temperatures, but also rain and thunderstorms. We are currently in a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather, with main risks being large hail and strong winds. The tornado threat is relatively low, however it is not zero.

I would like to note that the timing of this front will be very early Saturday morning. As of now, we are expecting the main line to move from the Dakotas into Minnesota around 3-4am, then reaching the Mankato area by 7-8am. This line is relatively slow moving, and will last until around lunchtime. Then, we could see a brief break in the rain before more thunderstorms appear in the late afternoon. The severe threat will last throughout the day. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to remain throughout the region through Saturday overnight into Sunday.

With the severe threat beginning in the early morning hours, it is very important to have a way to receive weather alerts and warnings. Wake-me-up apps and texts, weather radios, and the KEYC Weather app are all great options.

While we are receiving some much needed rain, flooding is a possibility with the large amounts of rain expected.

As we approach next week, cooler temperatures are in store, and more rain chances appear later in the week.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.