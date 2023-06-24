Bushlack leads United South Central to team, individual crowns

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - United South Central brought the house down at the 2023 Minnesota State High School League Clay Target State Tournament hosted by the Minneapolis Gun Club.

“I don’t know if its really hit me yet, but it’s pretty cool,” said senior shooter for USC, William Allis.

The Rebels started the day with a compelling performance in the team competition as William Allis, Hunter Bruckhoff, Zale Bushlack, Braxton O’Rourke, and M.J. Shepherd hit 484 birds out of 500 to capture the programs first top finish in history.

“I mean it means a lot to us. Most of us started seventh grade, we’ve been doing this for five years and to be at the top of our game and win a state championship like this its every target counts and when you have all of us guys out there it’s a blast,” said Bushlack.

USC’s veteran shooter Bushlack was perfection for his team, hitting 100-straight targets, providing much-needed pad as second-place Fairmont had just a two-target difference.

“Our first round of 50, we were kind of shooting our average which will usually not win a tournament like this and then the second round for whatever reason, they just in sync together. They were shooting well and consistent and if a bird was dropped it didn’t seem to bother them, they just kept going,” said Fairmont co-coach Scott Fuhrman.

Fairmont’s runner-up team is comprised of all underclassmen shooters, which means we are sure to see more from Caiden Padgett and company in years to come.

The second half of the day featured individual competition as the top-100 shooters across Minnesota took the fields.

The USC star Bushlack continued his perfect day with another stunning 100-of-100 to capture the individual state title.

“My coach told me just to believe in myself and let the body and mind do the work, so every shot I was just thinking ‘believe’ do it’ one at a time’ and that’s how I got through it,” said Bushlack.

Bushlack ends his high school career with two pieces of hardware.

Tri-City United’s Dylan Fox finished with a 99, tied for fourth place. That shows you how small margin for error is in clay target shooting. FOX’s miss didn’t come until the last bird.

Kaden Dietz of TCU also hit 99-of-100 targets to finish tied for fourth with his teammate.

Bradyn Romsdahl of Comfrey High School, who was named to the 2023 All-State Team with the highest season average of 24.8, tied for 13 after hitting 98-of-100 birds.

