Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MULVIHILL INVITATIONAL: Mankato National falls to Waterloo Valley in extra innings

After two extra innings, Waterloo Valley fought back to defeat Mankato 11-10.
By Ali Reed
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the 16th annual Mulvihill American Legion baseball tournament is underway, day one’s evening matchup featured the the 2022 State runner up, Mankato Nationals, and Waterloo Valley.

After two extra innings, Waterloo Valley fought back to defeat Mankato 11-10.

Up next, the Nationals will be playing Excelsior at 1:00 p.m. at Wolverton Field.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

Mankato American and Mankato National battle in the Mulvihill tournament at ISG Field on June...
MULVIHILL INVITATIONAL: Mankato American cruises past Owatonna
USC put on a clinic at the 2023 MSHSL Clay Target State Tournament, capturing multiple state...
Bushlack leads United South Central to team, individual crowns
The Pioneer League is an MLB Partner League with teams in Montana, Idaho, Utah and Colorado. It...
Idaho Falls signs former MSU pitchers, Gotto and Zigan
The Mankato Moondogs battle the Minnesota Mud Puppies at ISG Field on June 22, 2023
MoonDogs show dominance over Mud Puppies at home