MULVIHILL INVITATIONAL: Mankato National falls to Waterloo Valley in extra innings

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the 16th annual Mulvihill American Legion baseball tournament is underway, day one’s evening matchup featured the the 2022 State runner up, Mankato Nationals, and Waterloo Valley.

After two extra innings, Waterloo Valley fought back to defeat Mankato 11-10.

Up next, the Nationals will be playing Excelsior at 1:00 p.m. at Wolverton Field.

