Thunderstorms continue this evening

Severe threat is not quite over
Emily Merz's Saturday PM Forecast 6/24/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
As of 7:30pm Saturday, we are seeing a bit of a lull in activity in southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa. However, we are not quite in the clear yet.

Earlier there was a Tornado Watch in effect for our Iowa counties. That watch has since expired.

We are still expecting some more thunderstorms to move in over the next several hours, lasting through the overnight as well. While the severe threat is minimizing a little since earlier, it is still important to remain weather aware as we proceed into the night.

The tornado threat continues to lessen, but large hail and damaging wind gusts are still possible through tonight.

Tomorrow, scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain, however the severe threat is slim to none.

Monday, temperatures will be much cooler and we could still see a few showers in the area.

