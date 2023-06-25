Your Photos
12 taken to hospital after too much chlorine put in Texas pool, firefighters say

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.
The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KHOU) - Firefighters say 12 people, including several children, were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to too much chlorine in a west Houston pool.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a lazy river pool at the Club Westside fitness club.

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Peña said in a tweet that exposure to too much chlorine can provoke asthma, nausea and skin and eye irritation.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

