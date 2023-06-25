Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

BREAKING: Search and rescue operation underway for cliff jumpers near Black Beach

Search and rescue operation underway for cliff jumpers near Black Beach
Search and rescue operation underway for cliff jumpers near Black Beach(MGN)
By Robb Coles
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A search and rescue operation is underway near Black Beach for two people after they were seen cliff-jumping into the waters of Lake Superior Sunday afternoon.

According to a U.S. Coast Guard official, both people surfaced after jumping but were seen struggling in the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard sent a small boat from Station Bayfield and a helicopter from Station Traverse City to help in the search.

This is a developing situation, check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized

Latest News

Drowning
Body recoverd after drowning in Lake Nebagamon Friday
On Thurs., July 20, the TRUE Transit will be offering free rides to the Blue Earth, Nicollet,...
TRUE Transit offering free rides to the county fairs
Starting Tuesday, at 7 a.m., the Cherry Street bus stop will close for modifications.
Cherry St. bus stop to temporarily close
South Central College (SCC) will be holding open house events for Minnesota State Week!
SCC to hold open houses for Minnesota State Week
FILE - Each visit will include a tour of campus and presentations about admissions, housing and...
It’s Minnesota State Week at MSU Mankato!