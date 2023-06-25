BREAKING: Search and rescue operation underway for cliff jumpers near Black Beach

LAKE COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A search and rescue operation is underway near Black Beach for two people after they were seen cliff-jumping into the waters of Lake Superior Sunday afternoon.

According to a U.S. Coast Guard official, both people surfaced after jumping but were seen struggling in the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard sent a small boat from Station Bayfield and a helicopter from Station Traverse City to help in the search.

This is a developing situation, check back for updates.

