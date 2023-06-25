Your Photos
Crash victim saved from an oncoming train by Renville County Sheriff’s Office drone

An injured, Granite Falls driver from a crash was found- and saved from the path of an oncoming train- thanks to a drone from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office.(AP)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACRED HEART, Minn. (KEYC) - An injured, Granite Falls driver from a crash was found- and saved from the path of an oncoming train- thanks to a drone from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office.

On the morning of June 23, Renville authorities were sent to a one-vehicle rollover near Highway 212 and 150th street in Renville County.

They found a 2005 Buick Rendezvous in flames on the road.

After the fire was put out, fire crews discovered that there was no one in the car.

Authorities began to search the area.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) was brought in to assist with the search, and crews launched a drone.

Shortly after that launch, 37-year-old Juan Chaparro-Larsen, who was believed to be the driver, was found on railroad tracks one mile west from the crash site.

The sheriff’s office says he looked distressed and he collapsed on the railroad tracks.

Authorities asked the Twin Cites & Western Railroad (TC&W) to stop all trains in the area.

A train- just two miles away from the incident and traveling west- was stopped.

Emergency services approached the tracks, and Chaparro-Larsen was flown to the St. Cloud hospital.

Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Agencies involved were the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Sacred Heart Fire Department, Sacred Heart Medical Response Unit (MRU), Granite Falls Ambulance and Life Link III air ambulance.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

