Man dies in Estherville house fire

A man died of apparent smoke inhalation in a house fire Saturday morning in Estherville.
A man died of apparent smoke inhalation in a house fire Saturday morning in Estherville.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) - A man died of apparent smoke inhalation in a house fire Saturday morning in Estherville.

According to the Estherville Fire Department, a passerby noted the smell of smoke in the air while driving down Central Avenue. That’s when he found smoke coming from the home located at 219 South 8th Street.

A Fire Officer and the Estherville Police Department arrived on scene just before 7:30 AM and attempted to make entry to the home, but there was heavy smoke coming from the ground floor.

When firefighters arrived they began to ventilate the roof and made entry into the home, finding a 61 year old man about 30 minutes later.

The Estherville Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Estherville Police Department, Emmet County Sheriffs Department, Wallingford Fire Department, Gruver Fire Department, Estherville Ambulance Service, Emmet County Medical Examiner and Iowa Fire Marshal Office.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

