A New Prague man hospitalized after a motorcycle accident on highway 169

By Maddie Paul
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A New Prague man was taken to a hospital Saturday night after a motorcycle accident in North Mankato.

Around 6 p.m. on June 24, 61-year-old Paul Flick was driving southbound on highway 169, near Lookout Drive, with a trailer attached to his motorcycle.

Authorities say a gust of wind caught the trailer- and pulled the bike down.

Flick was taken to a Mayo Clinic Health System hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

He had his helmet on, and no alcohol was invovled.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

