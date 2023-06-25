A New Prague man hospitalized after a motorcycle accident on highway 169
Police say a gust of wind affected the accident.
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A New Prague man was taken to a hospital Saturday night after a motorcycle accident in North Mankato.
Around 6 p.m. on June 24, 61-year-old Paul Flick was driving southbound on highway 169, near Lookout Drive, with a trailer attached to his motorcycle.
Authorities say a gust of wind caught the trailer- and pulled the bike down.
Flick was taken to a Mayo Clinic Health System hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.
He had his helmet on, and no alcohol was invovled.
