BECHS announces opening of ‘Music & Memories’ exhibit

By Ali Reed
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society announces the opening of a highly anticipated exhibit, “Music & Memories: A Look Back at the Mankato Music Scene.” This showcase will take visitors on a nostalgic journey through Mankato’s iconic live music scene. The exhibit will be open to the public July 1st at 10 a.m. at the Blue Earth County History Center.

“Music & Memories” celebrates the rich musical heritage of Mankato, paying homage to the influential artists, lost venues and cherished memories that shaped the local community. As said by local music enthusiast Greg Duffy in a 2018 Free Press interview, “It’s just some of Mankato’s history of music and memory.” Duffy along with many other local artists, loaned a significant portion of the exhibit. The exhibit boasts an impressive array of artifacts, including albums, photographs, posters, and other ephemera, meticulously curated to encapsulate the essence of Mankato’s musical past.

Through “Music & Memories,” the Blue Earth County Historical Society aims to foster a deeper appreciation for the local music heritage while offering an engaging and immersive experience for visitors of all ages. This exhibit serves as a bridge between generations, inviting long-time residents to reminisce and discover new facets of their own history, while also captivating younger audiences with the rich musical legacy that Mankato holds.

“Music & Memories” will be open to the public starting July 1st, 2023, and will run until the end of December 2023. The exhibit will be held at the Blue Earth County History Center, located at 424 Warren St. Mankato, MN.

For more information, please contact BECHS at 507-345-5566 or visit their website at www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

