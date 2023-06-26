Your Photos
‘Best feeling of freedom’: 100-year-old pilot celebrates milestone birthday in the air

A North Carolina man celebrated his 100th birthday in the sky.
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WOODRUFF, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A man in North Carolina celebrated a milestone birthday where very few go: in the sky.

John Hartness spent his 100th birthday in the cockpit of a plane thanks to an aviation non-profit.

“It feels absolutely fantastic,” he told WHNS. “I feel like I’m 35.”

Triple Tree Aerodome, an organization dedicated to aviation education and heritage preservation, is honoring “Uncle” John on his birthday.

“Flying is the best feeling of freedom you can have,” he said. “To get up in the air with nobody but me and God.”

Hartness, who has been a pilot since he was 16 years old, also volunteers with the organization.

Robb Williams, executive director of Triple Tree Aerodome, said John Hartness volunteers sometimes six or seven days a week contributing to the organization and mentoring others.

“He (Hartness) is not only a positive man, a great spirit to be around, he is also our ambassador,” Williams said.

Hartness is also the brother of Tom Hartness, the founder of Hartness International.

John Hartness continues to inspire others as an active pilot and by embodying a passion for aviation.

In the cockpit, the centenarian was joined with Pat Derrick, an experienced pilot with thousands of hours of flight time.

“Our organization is thrilled to celebrate the remarkable life of ‘Uncle’ John Hartness, whose dedication to aviation and our community is truly extraordinary,” Williams said. “This exceptional event emphasizes our mission to foster a love for aviation among young individuals while highlighting the invaluable mentorship provided by individuals like ‘Uncle’ John.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

