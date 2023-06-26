Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Body recoverd after drowning in Lake Nebagamon Friday

Drowning
Drowning(WALB)
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI- The body of an adult swimmer was recovered after a drowning in Lake Nebagamon on Friday afternoon.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in around 2:15 PM Friday afternoon of an adult swimmer who was observed going underwater.

Search and rescue efforts started with Wisconsin DNR wardens, Lake Nebagemon Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance before being temporarily suspended due to lightning in the area.

Later that evening, at around 4:25 p.m. searchers located and recovered the swimmer who was dead.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized

Latest News

On Thurs., July 20, the TRUE Transit will be offering free rides to the Blue Earth, Nicollet,...
TRUE Transit offering free rides to the county fairs
Starting Tuesday, at 7 a.m., the Cherry Street bus stop will close for modifications.
Cherry St. bus stop to temporarily close
South Central College (SCC) will be holding open house events for Minnesota State Week!
SCC to hold open houses for Minnesota State Week
FILE - Each visit will include a tour of campus and presentations about admissions, housing and...
It’s Minnesota State Week at MSU Mankato!