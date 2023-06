MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting Tuesday, at 7 a.m. a part of the Mankato transit system will be temporarily closed.

The Cherry Street bus stop will close for modifications.

Riders may instead use an alternative bus stop located at the 2nd Street Ramp at 320th South 2nd Street.

The Cherry Street bus stop is expected to reopen on Friday.

