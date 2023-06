MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - From personal care to clay art, Jessica Peters with Guileless Green is back to show off the addition of clay art to her business. Jessica creates earrings, necklaces, keychains and more with clay, attracting the eyes of kids and adults.

Jessica will also be starting to teach classes at the Mankato Makerspace, starting at the end of July.

