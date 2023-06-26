Your Photos
Crews rescue injured man collapsed on railroad track with drone assistance

The drone spotted Juan Chaparro-Larsen of Granite Falls around nearby train tracks. But the situation got more tense when the man collapsed.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It all began around six o’clock Friday morning,

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the currently closed Highway 212 near Sacred Heart, where a single vehicle rollover had caught fire.

Crews put out the fire, but the driver was missing. So they sent up a drone up to aid in the search.

The drone spotted Juan Chaparro-Larsen of Granite Falls around nearby train tracks. But the situation got more tense when the man collapsed.

The department called TC&W Railroad and a train set to run through the area was stopped. Crews then found and airlifted Chaparro-Larsen from the scene.

The sheriff’s department credits the close working relationship between all departments for this rescue and others.

“It’s knowing the people that you work with and knowing these different communities and agencies and building those relationships. Like I said in this case it involved Granite Falls, Sacred Heart Fire, Sacred Heart Rescue, Medical Response Unit, Life Link, State Patrol and us, and it’s knowing your partners and knowing that everyone has a piece of the pie,” said Jeffrey Nelson

The department has had the drone used since 2017.

It uses infra-red technology to detect heat signatures from hundreds of feet in the air.

Authorities say the technology has changed the way that search and rescue teams cover an area.

“You try to search that same area with responders, that’s going to take quite some time. And in this case seconds matter, to be able to go up quickly search a railroad track and just see if you see any heat signatures, in was invaluable,” said Nelson.

