Digital divide hoping to be closed in Minnesota

The federal funding, granted through the bipartisan infrastructure law broadband, equity, access and development program, will come to Minnesota bringing high-speed internet access to homes and businesses across the state.
By Nick Beck
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota receives over 600 million dollars in federal funding, attempting to close the state’s digital divide. The federal funding, granted through the bipartisan infrastructure law broadband, equity, access and development program, will come to Minnesota bringing high-speed internet access to homes and businesses across the state.

“This isn’t just about emailing your grandma. That’s great, but this is about being able to have small businesses operate 136,000 Minnesota households and small businesses don’t have high speed right now and they’re almost all in rural Minnesota,” said Klobouchar.

Each state received at least 100 million dollars, receiving more based on need.

