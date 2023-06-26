Your Photos
‘Her story touched a lot of people’: Family, friends, and more attend Madeline Kingsbury’s Memorial

Megan Kingsbury speaks at her sister Madeline's memorial service
By Quinn Gorham and Megan Zemple
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Family and friends delivered remarks from the auditorium at Winona State University.

“Maddi saw beauty in all of us and wouldn’t want us to remain broken. I encourage everyone to take comfort in the fact that Madeline is no longer alone,” said her sister Megan Kingsbury.

Megan shared journal entries from Madeline’s journal, reciting in her sister’s words what she was grateful for.

“I’m grateful for these beautiful freaking bluffs and the fall colors that they’ll take on,” she read. “My amazing friends, my family, obviously, literature, escaping into different worlds and feeling so deeply when I do. My damn sensitivity that makes me feel so much damn emotion. Running without feeling like my lungs are on fire and my sister who always lets me be myself.”

Some community members explained the impact Kingsbury’s story had on them despite not knowing her personally.

”I’m nobody. I don’t know who Madeline is. I just know of her from her story. I was touched to be able to come out here today,” said Kelly Kruger, a resident of Oronoco who helped with searches, “I don’t think you had to be immediately from the Winona community in order to feel touched by her story.”

Search efforts, vigils, a flood of community support, and even Sunday’s memorial service made it apparent that the 26-year-old mother’s story brought a community together.

“Winona has a really good group of people... You know, Winona looks out for its own,” said Diane Vaujin, another community member, “if it was my daughter, I would certainly be absolutely heart-warmed to see the community come together like this.”

Kruger hopes Maddi’s passing can make a lasting impact.

“I think the most important thing that comes forward out of this is that people as a community do their part to lessen the likelihood of these types of tragedies happening,” she said.

