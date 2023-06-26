It’s Minnesota State Week!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato will be showing off the best the university has to offer during Minnesota State Week.

The university’s Office of Admissions is offering prospective students daily campus tours and admissions presentations all week long.

Each visit will include a tour of campus and presentations about admissions, housing and financial aid.

Prospective students who visit during Minnesota State Week will also go home with a promo code that will waive the application fee.

Tour times range from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To schedule yours, go to the MSU Mankato website.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.