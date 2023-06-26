Your Photos
It’s Minnesota State Week!

FILE - Each visit will include a tour of campus and presentations about admissions, housing and...
FILE - Each visit will include a tour of campus and presentations about admissions, housing and financial aid.(KEYC News Now)
By Michael McShane
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato will be showing off the best the university has to offer during Minnesota State Week.

The university’s Office of Admissions is offering prospective students daily campus tours and admissions presentations all week long.

Each visit will include a tour of campus and presentations about admissions, housing and financial aid.

Prospective students who visit during Minnesota State Week will also go home with a promo code that will waive the application fee.

Tour times range from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To schedule yours, go to the MSU Mankato website.

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
South Central College (SCC) will be holding open house events for Minnesota State Week!
Pleasant temperatures will continue despite slight humidity mixed in with showers and...
The Mankato American legion team defeated Waterloo Valley to win the Mulvihill Invitational at...
