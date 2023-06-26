Klobuchar and Smith secure funding for internet in every Minnesotan household

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced that the U.S. Department of Commerce awarded $651,839,368 in federal funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to bring high-speed internet access to every household in Minnesota.

“We should be able to bring high-speed internet to every family in America — regardless of their zip code. With this federal funding we will reach every corner of Minnesota by bringing needed high-speed internet access to schools, homes, and health care centers”, said Klobuchar. “This funding is based on a bill I introduced that passed as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and as co-chair of the Senate Broadband Caucus, I’ll keep working across the aisle to make sure all Minnesotans can reliably access the high-speed internet they need.”

“Broadband is the infrastructure of the 21st Century. It isn’t just nice to have, it’s essential if we’re going to build an economy that works for everyone,” said Smith. “This funding, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, means that thousands more Minnesotans will gain access to affordable, high-speed internet—and the economic opportunity, education and health care that comes along with internet access. I’m proud of our work to secure these investments and will continue fighting to ensure that every Minnesotan, regardless of their zip code, has access to high-speed broadband.”

The Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act, Klobuchar’s legislation with Former House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) to expand high-speed internet nationwide, served as the basis for this program created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) at the Department of Commerce will provide funds directly to states to expand broadband access across the country, starting with areas that completely lack connectivity. These grants will help ensure those in unserved and underserved communities have the high-speed internet necessary to participate in the modern digital economy.

