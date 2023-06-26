Your Photos
Legislative Lookback: Minnesota’s PRO Act

Capitol Building on a cloudy winter day(Quinn Gorham)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – When the Minnesota DFL held their first press conference of the legislative session in January, their number-one priority was codifying access to reproductive healthcare.

HF1 was introduced right away, paving the way for the party to follow through on their promise. The bill, more commonly referred to as the PRO Act (Protecting Reproductive Options), codifies the state’s Doe V. Gomez Supreme Court Ruling into law.

“We could kind of see the writing on the wall when it came to Roe v. Wade at the Supreme Court and what may happen last summer and of course, unfortunately, that came to fruition,” said Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn (DFL - Eden Prarie).

The U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Ruling made the DFL realize that even with court precedent, the state’s policies on abortion access could come under threat if the balance of power shifted at the state level.

“A very parallel situation to what happened at the Supreme Court level could happen at the state level,” Kotyza-Witthuhn said.

The law itself doesn’t create any new legislation, other than reinforcing the court’s precedent.

“Nothing in practice is different in Minnesota,” said Kotyza-Witthuhn.

Republicans pushed back against the bill. They expressed that they wanted to see more restrictions, requirements, and rules on abortion as part of the new law, such as a ban on late-term abortions.

" I certainly think that most Minnesotans believe that [allowing it] up to birth, and not even requiring that a baby that survives an abortion be attended to medically,” said Rep. Peggy Scott (R - Andover)m, “I just don’t think that’s where most Minnesotans are.”

Scott and other Republicans introduced and backed dozens of amendments in both the House and Senate, many of which attempted to regulate access to abortion in some manner.

Those amendments aimed to do things like ban abortion at a certain term of pregnancy and require reporting to parents.

“I don’t think that people think that it’s okay for a child to go to an abortion refuge state have an unaccompanied minor, which opens the door for sex trafficking,” said Scott.

DFLer’s moved through the amendments as quickly as they could when the bill was up for debate. Kotyza-Witthuhn maintains that the bill isn’t about creating new law in regard to abortion, but reinforcing what was already there.

“The balance of the state Supreme Court is going to change. It could change just like what happened at the Supreme Court level in Washington, DC. What we wanted to do was make sure that we had these protections in state statute,” she said.

The bill was signed into law by Governor Walz and went into effect immediately.

