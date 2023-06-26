Mankato plans to acquire land for restoration purposes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato plans to acquire a hundred acres of farmland with hopes of returning its natural state.

”Think of these wetlands, think of the Prairie as being a biological sponge. Any excess nutrients or pollutants that might move into that waterway are going to be taken up.”

Beneath these 100 acres of corn and soybeans lay 42 acres of drained wetland and 58 acres of upland buffer.

But this may soon change.

“The existing county, ditch and tile could be caught essentially in a wetland, restored and so in an effort to improve water quality downstream to the Indian Creek system, the city was looking to purchase and restore this wetland in this area.”

The city was granted 1.3 million dollars through the Lassard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council for land acquisition, preliminary design, and restoration activities.

“We’re Retaining enough water to create the habitat that we want and to store the water, but not so much that we’re negatively impacting the adjacent property owners and their tile systems”

McCarty believes this project will improve water quality, improve the habitat, and have a net positive impact on the area’s agricultural community---

“So we can have a complementary project that helps improve the drainage situation downstream of this area”

They’re hoping to create an environment where wildlife will thrive.

“You’re going to see a waterfowl return. If you have enough open water, you might see Canada geese trumpeter swan. And it is. It’s incredible watching wildlife. All wildlife return to these properties,”

All the city needs to go forward with this project is to complete their appraisal review process with the Minnesota DNR and work with property owners to negotiate the purchase agreement.

They estimate it will take three to five years for the wetland to establish itself.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.