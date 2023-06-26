MN Office of Higher Education announces Director of P-20 Education Partnership

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Office of Higher Education has announced a Director for its P-20 partnership.

According to a release from the office, the state’s P-20 Education Partnership, which was founded in 2009 to increase opportunities for all Minnesotans by creating an effective system of education from early childhood...all the way into the workforce.

To progress the work of P-20, Josiah Litant was brough onboard to serve as the first Executive Director.

“Josiah brings a strong background in both K-12 and higher education, where he was committed to supporting students and helping them find a path to successful career,” said Minnesota Office of Higher Education Commissioner, Dennis Olson said. “As the Executive Director of the P-20 Education Partnership, he will bring that passion for service to a statewide level. I am thrilled to have him on board, and know that with his leadership, the work of P-20 will have an even greater impact on the future of Minnesota’s workforce.”

With the hiring of an Executive Director, there will be increased ability to work across agencies and organizations.

Under Litant’s leadership, the P-20 will help create a strategic roadmap to figure out priorities and actions for the next several years, as well as find collaborations and funding opportunities through regional and national partners to support and advance that work.

Since he was hired, Litant has already developed new collaborations around the country, including with policy strategists and leaders of other P-20 councils.

These partnerships will help inform the work in Minnesota and bring effective practices to the state.

Litant will work in partnership with the P-20 Executive Council, which consists of senior leaders from the Minnesota Office of Higher Education, the Minnesota Department of Education, the University of Minnesota, and Minnesota State.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.