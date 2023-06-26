Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Most children who die from accidental shootings are playing with guns, study says

FILE - For kids younger than 5, most shootings were self-inflicted.
FILE - For kids younger than 5, most shootings were self-inflicted.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens, and a new study says most kids who die from accidental shootings are playing around with guns at home or mistaking them for toys.

The scientific journal Injury Epidemiology published a study on Monday that looked at cases over nearly a decade in which children younger than 15 accidentally killed themselves or another child with a gun.

The study found most of the shootings happened at the victim’s home, where in 8 out of 10 cases, the gun belonged to an older relative.

The research also discovered that in more than 40% of the incidents, the unintentional deaths happened to kids ages 2 to 4.

The report found the guns were left loaded in 92% of the deadly shootings for which info about the firearms was available.

For kids younger than 5, most shootings were self-inflicted. And in kids 10 to 14, a third of the shooters were friends of the victims.

More than 92% of the shooters and 80% of the victims were males, according to the study.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

FILE - Noah Reich, left, and David Maldonado, the Los Angeles co-founders of Classroom of...
Suspect pleads guilty in attack that killed 5 at Colorado Springs sanctuary for LGBTQ+ community
President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
LIVE: Biden will announce how billions of dollars for expanding broadband internet are being distributed
FILE - On Thurs, July 13, Renville County will be offering residents the chance to dispose of...
Renville County to hold discounted tire collection event
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of...
Supreme Court lets lawsuits over team doctor’s sexual abuse proceed against Ohio State