Pleasant temps, slight humidity, rain chances return Wednesday

Temperatures will be pleasant through the upcoming week despite slight humidity mixed in as showers and thunderstorms return to the area by Wednesday.

Today will start off mostly cloudy before becoming mostly sunny. Temperatures will hover in the low-80s with a light breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Tonight will remain mostly clear and mild with light winds and a low of 59 by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start off mostly sunny before becoming mostly cloudy through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will continue to hover in the low to mid-80s with winds reaching up to 10 mph. Tuesday night will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with light showers and a few thunderstorms possible through the late night and overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will remain mostly cloudy with a few morning showers possible before we see an increase in afternoon showers and thunderstorms across the area. A cold front is projected to move though the area. This could lead to a few strong to severe storms with large hail and isolated wind damage possible through the afternoon and evening hours. The threat for tornadoes is nearly nonexistent at this time. Temperatures will continue to hover in the low to mid-80s through the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Winds will likely be stronger in areas with thunderstorms. Wednesday night will become partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-80s with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. We should start to notice a slight decrease in humidity throughout Thursday with conditions becoming more pleasant, humidity wise, by Thursday night as temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s by Friday.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will once again hover in the low-80s through the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Friday night will gradually become mostly clear after midnight as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Saturday morning.

This weekend will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies on both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will hover in the low-80s on Saturday with the mid-80s returning by Sunday. Winds will be light anywhere between 10 and 15 mph throughout the weekend. Skies will remain mostly clear Saturday and Sunday nights as temperatures dip into the low-60s Saturday night and mid-60s by Sunday night/Monday morning.

Next week is looking to start off mostly sunny on Monday before becoming partly cloudy by Tuesday (July 4). Temperatures will slowly rise back into the upper-80s Monday afternoon and remain in the upper-80s through Wednesday. On Tuesday, July 4, we may see some showers and thunderstorms develop through the afternoon and evening hours. Showers and thunderstorms may even continue into the late night hours before clearing out by Wednesday morning. Overnight temperatures through the first half of next week will be on the warmer side as they dip into the upper-60s by the following morning.

